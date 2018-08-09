Parts of Ireland will see heavy rain return today with the potential of thunder, according to latest weather reports.

Warm, wet and sticky this weekend: Heavy rain for some areas but temperatures to remain in the 20s

Met Éireann said that this weekend will see the return of prolonged rain showers but temperatures will remain in the low 20s with humid conditions.

The showers today will be mainly in Connacht, west Ulster and west Munster at first but are expected to spread eastwards later in the day.

In the north, there is a slight risk of thunder alongside the heavy showers, with night time temperatures dipping to 7C in some areas of the country.

Friday is set to be mainly dry with temperatures between 15C and 19C but don't put away the umbrellas yet, as the rain is expected to continue across Saturday and Sunday.

"Tomorrow there will be a lot of dry weather with few showers, but in northern areas there will be heavy showers," a Met Éireann forecaster told Independent.ie.

Met Éireann said there is "uncertainty" around the weekend forecast as the changeable and unsettled weather continues on Saturday.

Saturday will be humid with temperatures averaging 17-21C.

"Over the weekend, there's a bit of uncertainty. It looks like Saturday will start off dry in the morning with rain developing later in the day and into the evening," they said.

"Sunday will see some heavy showers and it will be quite warm, with temperatures reaching 22C in some areas."

The current outlook for next week predicts mostly dry weather with warm temperatures, but the west will remain on the cooler side.

"Temperatures will be a bit above normal in the low 20s, but not on the west coast which will be a lot cooler," Met Éireann said.

Online Editors