Warm weather and outdoor drinking leads to blight of litter across the country

Fine Gael councillor for Dun Laoghaire, Lorraine Hall, tweeted photos of rubbish by seating areas

The recent spell of warm weather has led to a litter blight across the country, as crowds gathered outdoors flouting Covid-19 restrictions.

Photos on social media today show many people are gathering in groups drinking in beauty spots, including parks and beaches and waterways, across Ireland and dumping their rubbish.

Council litter pickers have been busy in major cities from as early as 5am.

Some local councillors have been speaking out about the issue.

Cork City Labour Party, councillor John Daniel Maher, said gardaí must start issuing more fines for breaking of Covid-19 restrictions and get tougher on the crowds.

He also felt more bins should be introduced to give people out and about somewhere to responsibly ditch their litter.

“The council is doing a great job, litter pickers were out from very early this morning,” Mr Maher told Independent.ie.

“But litter is a big problem now. I think it’s coupled with a lot of things going on.

“People have been locked in for 12 months, we got good weather, we got a stretch in the evening - and I suppose they’re taking advantage of that.

“But we are still in a pandemic. Gardaí need to start issuing more fines.

“That will help control this and disperse the crowds and in turn, reduce the litter.

“We need more of a garda presence to issue fines and in the long term, we need to look at more fencing and more bins.”

People complained on social media about litter, including bottles and cans of alcohol dumped in beauty spots nationally, including in Dun Laoghaire.

“People are tired from a long year but it’s not an excuse to trash our nature,” she said.

Cllr Hall added: “We need to double up our bins for the summer period. Even to have wheelie bins like that in the People’s Park and more frequent collections.”

Independent councillor for Limerick City west, Elisa O’Donovan, said: “The Limerick Council street cleaning team have been out since early this morning cleaning up rubbish all around the city.

“I came across four elderly local residents picking up litter all along the canal bank this morning.

“Please bring your rubbish home if you are in the city today.”

A woman tweeted a photo of rubbish strewn across a green area in Howth, north county Dublin, this morning and said: “People are wading through rubbish... at 9am. What are Fingal doing about this?”

Another woman tweeted a jam packed bin in Herbert Park, Ballsbridge, in Dublin, writing: “Sad to see this amount of litter today in Herbert Park…. The paths were very littered too.

“Bigger open bins like the ones in Stephen’s Green are clearly needed here.

“Dublin City Council, this will only get worse as the summer begins.”



