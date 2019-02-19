The Dublin mother-of-five tragically killed by a Luas tram last week has been remembered as a woman who lived for her family and community.

The Dublin mother-of-five tragically killed by a Luas tram last week has been remembered as a woman who lived for her family and community.

'Warm, kind and caring' mother-of-five who died after being struck by Luas lived for her family, funeral hears

Patricia Quinn (71) was using a crossing point on the Luas tracks between the Belgard and Tallaght Hospital stops when she was hit by a tram last Thursday.

Mrs Quinn, originally from the South Circular Road before marrying and raising her family in Belgard Heights in Tallaght, is survived by her husband Laurence and children Brendan, Ciaran, Kevin, Lorcan and Roisin.

Family, friends and neighbours gathered at St Mark’s Church in Springfield, Tallaght, today for requiem mass.

The remains of Patricia Quinn pictured leaving her funeral mass

Fr Pat McKinley told the mourners that Patricia’s family had asked that everyone pray for the driver of the Luas tram, as well as the emergency crews who assisted on the day.

Symbols of Patricia’s life brought to the altar painted a picture of her active life and her home-making skills. They were her brown leather walking boots, her gardening utensils, a well-thumbed cook book and her sewing kit.

“Pat loved walking. She would often be found pounding the pavements as she walked the length of the parish,” said Fr McKinley.

He said Patricia and Laurence had met at a dance and had “walked through life together through sunshine and storms for the last 45 years.”

“Pat was a woman of deep Christian faith, and she lived out her vocation as wife and mother and a very active member of this community,” he added.

“Pat was a very thoughtful woman. She would always remember your birthday. She was a generous woman. One of her children told me how if she had two sweets left in a jar she would give them both to you, not one.

“And in her own quiet, modest way, Pat was blessed with a great sense of humour, and she forgave easily, and in that context we remember as Larry and his family asked, that we remember in our hearts and our minds and our prayers the driver of the Luas and all those who were caught up in Pat’s tragic accident,” Fr McKinley explained.

“Pat had the heart of a disciple. Thoughtfulness, generosity, humour, humility, forgiveness, prayer and faithfulness. They were the marks of Pat’s life,” he said.

In an emotional address to the mourners at the end of the mass, Patricia’s son Ciaran described her as a woman of great strength, faith and love.

“Pat was warm, kind and caring and put everyone else first before herself. She was a big fan of the showbands era - Sonny Knowles, Joe Dolan, and country music. She also loved Daniel O’Donnell, but it may not have been for the music. I’ll leave that up to you,” he said to a warm laugh from the mourners.

Ciaran described how their father Larry would sometimes try and play some of Pat’s favourite songs on his many musical instruments. “If it didn’t sound right mam would let him know. ‘Put that away’ she would say. But if he hit the right note mam would laugh and joke and sing along,” he added.

He also told of how Patricia would love harvesting the apples from the apple trees in the garden, and making tarts and chutneys, and dividing the apples out among the neighbours in September and October.

After funeral mass Patricia’s remains were brought to Bohernabreena cemetery for burial.

Online Editors