Police hunting two men who were on the run in south Armagh say the pair have been taken to hospital after being assaulted in Mullaghbawn.

Wanted men in custody after police find them 'tied up on bench and covered in paint'

A PSNI search operation had been ongoing for James White and Alexis Guesto.

The pair are believed to have travelled to Northern Ireland from the Republic. They were wanted in Northern Ireland for a number of offences, including breach of licence and warrants. Police say they were located in the Mullaghbawn area of south Armagh on Saturday evening following reports of an assault in the area.

Footage and images shared on social media appeared to show two men on a bench with their hands tied behind their backs and covered in grey paint. Police say the two men have sustained injuries and have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Detective Chief Inspector Jill Duffie, from PSNI Public Protection Branch, said: “I understand that feelings in the area have been running high over the search for these men, however, there can never be an excuse for violence or people taking the law into their own hands. We will be investigating the assault and working to identify anyone involved.” Earlier the PSNI had thanked the public for its help, and confirmed there had been a "number of positive sightings" of the two men in south Armagh and Newry, Co Down.

James White and Alexis Gusto

The search was launched after a member of the public raised concerns about a blue Peugeot parked in a car park on the Chancellors Road area of Mullaghbawn on Thursday afternoon.

Online Editors