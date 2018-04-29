Wanted men 'beaten with iron bars, assaulted and covered in paint' - PSNI

Two escaped men on the run from police were beaten with iron bars prior to their arrest, police have said.

A PSNI search operation had been ongoing for James White and Jason Lydiard - also known as Alexis Guesto.

The men were taken to hospital after being assaulted in the south Armagh town of Mullaghbawn. They were discovered tied to a bench, having been covered in paint.

The pair are believed to have travelled to Northern Ireland from the Republic. They were wanted in Northern Ireland for a number of offences, including breach of licence and warrants. In a statement on Sunday afternoon, PSNI said the men were discovered by a group of men on Saturday evening while attempting to evade an ongoing police search.

Detective Chief Inspector Jill Duffie said: "White and Guesto were kicked and beaten with iron bars before being taken to Mullaghbawn village, where they were further assaulted by a number of individuals and covered in paint. “Both men were taken to hospital by police, one of the males has been arrested and the other remains in hospital being treated for his injuries.

James White and Alexis Gusto

“Both men will be brought before the court at the earliest opportunity in relation to the matters for which they were being sought. “Throughout yesterday as our search for the two men was ongoing, I was pleased with the response from the local community and the assistance being provided to police.

"Unfortunately, now, due to the violent actions of a small number of people, we have had to redirect resources and efforts towards investigating a serious assault. There is no excuse for individuals taking the law into their own hands nor for the violent scenes that we witnessed last night.”

He continued to say that the PSNI is appealing for anyone with information the alleged assault to contact them.

He said in a statement: “I am appealing to anyone with information about the incident or anyone with recorded footage which could assist us with our investigation to contact detectives in Ardmore station on 101 quoting reference number 1240 28/04/18. "Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

