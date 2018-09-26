Dublin Zoo are slashing the costs of entrance tickets in half to celebrate the start of the new season.

Dublin Zoo are slashing the costs of entrance tickets in half to celebrate the start of the new season.

Want to go see the red pandas? Dublin Zoo tickets are half price for next four weekends

From this Saturday and Sunday, and for the next four weekends, visits can grab the 50pc discount fare for the Phoenix Park attraction.

Visitors can expect to see the usual favourites such as the red pandas and Bornean orangutans, that match nicely with the autumnal leaves.

But new additions to the zoo's wildlife family include three California sea lion pups and twelve Chilean flamingo chicks.

Discounted tickets from September 29 to October 21 cannot be purchased online and must be bought at Dublin Zoo ticket office.

Online Editors