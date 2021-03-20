Walrus who washed up in Kerry reappears in Wales

The Arctic Walrus washed ashore on rocks in Co Kerry last Sunday has reappeared in Wales.

Seal Rescue Ireland and Welsh Marine Life Rescue (WMLR) both say they believe the walrus, now in South Pembrokeshire, is the same animal which made a brief appearance at Valentia Island last Sunday.

The animal groups have pointed to the size and length of the tusks as evidence it is the same walrus.

WMLR said it spotted the animal at around 11am yesterday morning up on rocks, adding that it looked in good health.

It said that the animal “took a tumble” later while trying to move off the rocks, adding that “there was a bit of panic as we could see a little bit of blood”.

However, the service continued monitoring the animal, saying that there were no visible injuries.

It eventually began moving its limbs again, before it stood up on its front flippers and swam out to sea with the tide.

They have urged people to keep well clear of the animal and call relevant marine rescue bodies if there is a sighting.

Seal Rescue Ireland also confirmed the latest sighting of the walrus, tweeting: “The tired, young Walrus last spotted on Valentia Island, Co. Kerry last Sunday has been spotted in Wales.

“Marine Life Rescue is keeping a close eye. The Walrus has since gone back out to sea and is undoubtedly tired after another long journey, so if you spot it in your area, please remember that this is a sensitive species and to avoid disturbance, by keeping dogs on a lead and observing quietly from at least 300m away. Reporting sightings like this is extremely important for research and protection, so if you see a rare species, please be sure to notify the closest marine mammal rescue centre to you.”

If anyone spots the animal, Seal Rescue Ireland can be contacted on 0871955353.

