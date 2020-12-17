Wage gap widens despite Covid income supports for low paid

The pay gap between workers in industries hit by Covid and those in more protected parts of the economy widened in 2020 despite significant State income support, according to new Central Statistics Office (CSO) data.

The median weekly income of employees who received State Covid-19 income supports, such as employer wage subsidies or pandemic unemployment payments (PUP), fell by 12pc in the year to the end of September.

Yet employees who received no Covid funding actually saw their income increase by 5pc on average, suggesting the negative economic impact of the pandemic has been far from a universal experience.

At the height of the Covid crisis in Q2 more than a quarter of the workforce was either unemployed or supported in their employment by the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme, leading to massive downward pressure on average wages.

The median employment earnings of all employees fell by 15pc as a result in the first half of the year, according to the CSO. Covid income supports brought that figure up to a smaller 6.5pc drop, softening the economic shock for the workforce as whole.

Nonetheless the data show many employees have made it through the year financially unscathed or better off, even as other workers lingered on diminished wages.

"Median weekly income of employees who did not receive income supports was higher than that of support recipients," said Brian Cahill, statistician with the CSO. "This difference in median weekly income between recipient and non-recipient employees widened since the Covid-19 pandemic started as the income of non-recipients continued to grow."

One major exception to the trend, however, can be found in the incomes of the lowest paid who received Covid supports. Covid payments significantly lifted the incomes of the bottom 20pc of earners by more than a third in the first nine months of the year 2020. The flat €350 per week initially paid by the PUP represented an increase for low-wage part-time workers.

By contrast the incomes of the highest earning 20pc among workers receiving Covid supports fell by a dramatic 22.7pc.

Overall the share of employees with weekly earnings below €300 rose to 27.5pc of all workers, a massive jump of 11.3 percentage points. However, when Covid supports are included, the share of employees in this earnings band actually fell to 12.3pc - an improvement of 3.9 percentage points.

Online Editors