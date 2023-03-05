| 6.5°C Dublin

‘Voices of frontline staff must be heard in Covid inquiry’, whistleblower warns

Former care home worker has ‘no regrets’ about protected disclosure, ‘but I would not go through this process again’

Maeve Sheehan

The whistleblower whose complaints about infection control failures at St Mary’s Nursing Home in the Phoenix Park, Dublin, were upheld by an independent review has called on the Government to put frontline workers front and centre of a public inquiry.

Margo Hannon, a former healthcare assistant at St Mary’s, made a protected disclosure about alleged failures, including isolating patients, social distancing, and access to PPE. 

