‘Voices of frontline staff must be heard in Covid inquiry’, whistleblower warns

The whistleblower whose complaints about infection control failures at St Mary’s Nursing Home in the Phoenix Park, Dublin, were upheld by an independent review has called on the Government to put frontline workers front and centre of a public inquiry.

Margo Hannon, a former healthcare assistant at St Mary’s, made a protected disclosure about alleged failures, including isolating patients, social distancing, and access to PPE.

A summary of the investigation, published last week, found significant concerns in the management of the Covid-19 outbreak at the HSE-run home and upheld five of Ms Hannon’s 12 complaints.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent, Ms Hannon said there must now be a human rights-led public inquiry — and voices of frontline workers must be heard.

“Staff and managerial staff need to be able to come forward and say what went well as well as what didn’t go well,” she said. “But many staff feel that there’s nowhere outside the HSE that they can raise concerns.”

She said she hoped a public inquiry, promised in the Dáil last week by the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, would provide that forum.

“I was a healthcare assistant for 16 years, I loved my job, and we took pride in our work,” she said.

“I find it very hard to talk about it, I kind of feel like the report is self-explanatory about what happened.”

The nursing home was one of the worst hit in the first wave of the pandemic, with 22 residents dying with confirmed or suspected Covid-19.

Ms Hannon said it was a “frightening” time and communication with frontline staff was almost non-existent.

She recalled the “huge morgue” under construction at Kilmainham across the river from St Mary’s in anticipation of a huge death rate that thankfully did not materialise.

“That was quite frightening to see — and yet at that stage, wards were still wide open, patients were not being isolated,” she said.

Ms Hannon contracted Covid-19 and left work just before residents began to succumb to the virus.

Concerned at the lack of clarity around infection control, she made a protected disclosure.

Ms Hannon’s 35-page complaint included claims of a failure to lock-down wards, access to PPE, and failure to isolate patients with symptoms.

Ultimately the investigation upheld almost half of her concerns.

The lack of social distancing among staff “should not have been tolerated”, the report said — while residents with symptoms were not isolated, in accordance with guidelines, for several days.

The failure to group residents according to symptoms probably contributed to poor management of the outbreak and “may have put some residents at risk”.

Although management did not block access to PPE, Ms Hannon’s concerns were “valid”, the report found. It said Ms Hannon became a problem, rather than the issues she was trying to highlight.

Ms Hannon said she made the protected disclosure with the help of her solicitor, Caoimhe Haughey, and advocacy group, Care Champions — but the process took “a physical and an emotional toll”.

“I have sacrificed a lot. I did not set out just to point out the failures.

“My objective was to save lives and to reduce the rate of transmission, to implement the infection control policies and Covid policies. I just feel that wasn’t achieved.

“I have no regrets, but would not go through this process again.” She has called on the HSE to publish the full report.

The HSE said the independent review pertains largely to infection control measures, which have already been progressed.