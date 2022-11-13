Violent scenes ahead of Shelbourne and Derry FAI Cup Final clash

Derry City goalkeeper Brian Maher looks on as a flare is thrown onto the pitch. Photo: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Violent scenes broke out in Dublin this afternoon ahead of the FAI Cup Final between Derry City and Shelbourne FC.

A video taken outside The Irishtown House shows groups of football fans chanting and marching up Irishtown Road with flares.

One person can be seen running into the group and swinging before others who seemed to be drinking at the pub joined in and began throwing objects, including glass, towards the crowd.

Two garda vans then drive through the street in an attempt to stop the conflict.

Meanwhile there was more trouble inside the Aviva Stadium when flares were thrown onto the pitch.

Residents along the Irishtown Road in Ringsend were said to have been caught up in the violence before kick-off.

Former Labour Party junior minister Kevin Humphreys, who lives in the area, called on the authorities to “step up to the plate” and ensure those responsible for the violence are dealt with.

“This is extremely upsetting for local residents to see this violence on their streets,” Mr Humphreys said.

“A number of residents said they were upset, that they were caught up in this.

“None of the residents were hurt but they were frightened. I really hoped this behaviour would have gone out of sport in Ireland, but unfortunately this is the second time this has happened at a cup final in recent years.

“What we now need to see is for the authorities to step up to the plate. Residents should not be put in this situation ever again.

“People who live here were shocked and upset. This is a large residential area. We are well used to hosting major events in the Aviva but this is not tolerable. It has to be stopped now.”

Mr Humphreys said the route where the violence unfolded, with fans hurling bottles at each other and gardaí - is where families walk to the park and beach.

“This is right beside Ringsend Park, a place where families bring children. This was the middle of the day and a nice, pleasant, mild day,” he said.

“The rugby was on the previous day. And people knew this match was on, so they’d planned to walk to the park and beach, as the road is closed to traffic.

“They should have been free to enjoy their Sunday with their families and instead the streets were taken over by this disgusting behaviour. Local residents had to witness this violence and this can never be allowed to happen again.”

Labour councillor Dermot Lacey said that soccer was about “bringing people together” and not “hooliganism”.

“I remember seeing this type of violence, this hooliganism on TV from England. We don't want hooliganism in Irish football.

“It should have been a celebration, fun, rivalry, not violence and attacks.”

Cllr Lacey said a Dublin City Council Area Committee would discuss the incident tomorrow. He added that he had many questions, including if there was sufficient policing and with regards to the sale of alcohol in the vicinity.

Fine Gael councillor Danny Byrne, who represents the South East Inner City, said while the violence was “not representative” of Irishtown or those from there, he wanted to see the issue taken very seriously.

“The FAI has banned people from attending matches in the past,” he said. “So I would ask them to look at the CCTV and if people aren’t behaving like civil human beings, they should not be allowed into matches.”

In a statement provided to Independent.ie, a garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Donnybrook dealt with a small number of incidents today, Sunday 13th November, 2022 at the Aviva stadium.

"A total of eight males were arrested, seven of which were arrested for Public Order offences and were dealt with by adult caution.

"One male was arrested in relation to an offence under Section 68 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006 and has been charged and will appear before Court at a later date."

Independent.ie has contacted Shelbourne FC and Derry City for comment.