Vincentians have received 45 allegations of abuse by priests and paid out €1m in compensation

There have been 45 allegations of abuse made against nine priests who were connected to the Vincentian community.

Seventeen of the allegations were made by former students of schools run by the order in Armagh and Dublin.

These include Castleknock College, St Paul’s in Raheny, St Peter’s National School in Phibsborough and St Patrick’s College in Armagh.

To date, the Vincentian congregation has paid out €1.4m in compensation and legal fees.

Following the revelations of abuse at other boarding schools, the Vincentian community anticipates further allegations will be made.

The nine priests accused of abusing children have all since died.

While the majority of allegations were of sexual abuse, two were allegations of bullying and physical abuse.

Two additional allegations of abuse have been made against a non-teaching employee dating back to the 1960s.

A spokesperson for the Vincentian community said all the allegations were made in the past 15 years and date back to the 1950s.

However, “concerns” have also been raised about a number of other priests but no formal allegations have yet been made.

“Additionally, concerns have also been received about the behaviour of three priests in our schools although no specific allegations of abuse have been received,” the spokesperson said.

“A concern has also been expressed about another priest in one of our other ministries who is also alive. No formal allegations have been made against any of these four priests. However, the congregation is following very strict procedures as laid down by the National Board for Safeguarding Children in the Catholic Church in dealing with this matter.

“One of the priests against whom allegations have been made is Fr Donal Gallagher CM who was included in the Murphy report of 2009. To date we are aware of 29 allegations relating to Fr. Gallagher. These are included among the 45 allegations referenced above.

“There is one allegation from a former pupil of one of our schools, against a priest who is still alive. This allegation is currently under review by the statutory authorities and the priest in question is not in active ministry.”

A total of €1,015,000 in compensation and €436,150 in legal fees has been paid out by the congregation. It said all settlements were made through engagement with legal representatives and the legal fees of the claimants were covered by the congregation.

As all the priests were dead at the time of the allegations, no legal fees were paid defending any cases.

“In light of recent revelations relating to abuse at boarding schools, it is possible that the congregation may receive further allegations,” the congregation said.

“We deeply regret and sincerely apologise for the suffering people have endured or experienced as a result of abuse. And we ask any other person who has suffered abuse at any of our schools or ministries to contact us or the relevant authorities. We wish to assure those who make contact that we will assist as best we can.”