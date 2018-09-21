An investigation has been launched into claims that a taxi driver hit a cyclist with his car on purpose.

VIDEO: 'This guy just hit me' - probe launched into accusation taxi driver struck cyclist with car on purpose

A video, which appears to have been taken by the cyclist, has emerged of a man on a bike travelling through Dublin city centre early on Thursday morning.

A silver taxi is seen travelling close to the cyclist and stopping in front of him.

He then appears to hit the cyclist with his car, before driving off.

The footage shows the cyclist then catching up to the driver at a traffic light and saying: "This guy just hit me and I fell off the bike."

The driver of the taxi then claims it was an accident.

The video was posted on YouTube and has also been shared on social media.

A spokesman for The Irish Taxi Drivers' Federation told Independent.ie that they cannot comment on the clip without speaking to the driver.

He said: "The Irish Taxi Drivers' Federation would advise taxi drivers to give as much clearance to cyclists as possible when overtaking them.

"Safety is and must always be our number one priority."

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are aware of a traffic incident that occurred on North Strand Road at approximately 6am on 20/9/18.

"This incident is under investigation."

Online Editors