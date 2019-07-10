News Irish News

Wednesday 10 July 2019

VIDEO: Remembrance ceremony held for Irish soldiers who died in Franco-Prussian War

A member of the French foreign Legion veterans of Ireland at a remembrance ceremony Picture credit: Damien Eagers / INM
A member of the French foreign Legion veterans of Ireland at a remembrance ceremony Picture credit: Damien Eagers / INM
Terence Woulfe Flanagan, right and Gerald Dunne, great great grandsons of James Fitzgerald Lombard, place a wreath at the unveiling of a plaque in his honour and the Irish ambulance at the Franco Prussian war at Glasnevin Cemetery Picture credit: Damien Eagers / INM
Tanaiste, Simon Coveney, places a wreath at the foot of the France Ireland monument at a remembrance ceremony honouring the people of Ireland who served in France during the War of 1870, Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM
Terence Woulfe Flanagan, right and Gerald Dunne, great great grandsons of James Fitzgerald Lombard, place a wreath at the unveiling of a plaque in his honour and the Irish ambulance at the Franco Prussian war Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM
Tanaiste Simon Coveney and Lord Mayor of Dublin Paul McAuliffe, follow a piper, also pictured are Mr Stephane Crouzet, Ambassador of France to Ireland and John Green, Chairman of Glasnevin Trust Picture credit: Damien Eagers / INM
Tanaiste, Simon Coveney, speaks to John Greene, right, Chairman of Glasnevin trust, and Mr Stephane Crouzet, Ambassador of France to Ireland before a remembrance ceremony honouring the people of Ireland who served in France during the War of 1870 Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Allison Bray

THE thousands of Irish citizens who gave their lives in the name of French freedom were honoured at a special ceremony at Glasnevin cemetery, Dublin, today ahead of Sunday’s Bastille Day celebrations.

The French ambassador to Ireland, Stéphane Crouzat, was among a number of dignitaries, including Tánaiste Simon Coveney, who paid tribute to the Irish men and women who fought for France during both world wars and aided the French in the Franco-Prussian War.

The so-called “forgotten war”, which was eclipsed in the history books by the global conflicts the following century, saw 250 Irishmen join the Irish Ambulance Corps.

James Fitzgerald Lombard received France’s highest honour, the Légion d’Honneur, for founding the corps. A plaque was unveiled at his graveside by his descendant, former Irish Independent advertising executive Gerry Murphy.

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News