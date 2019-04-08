THIS is the moment that a truck crashed into a bridge in Dublin City this afternoon.

VIDEO: 'People could have been killed' - moment truck carrying digger crashes into Dublin bridge

Irish Rail has warned that people could have been killed in the collision, which happened on Amiens Street at around 1.20pm today.

Rail services between Connolly and Tara Street were suspended after the incident but have since resumed.

There was also delays to traffic approaching from the North Strand road.

Irish Rail shared dramatic CCTV footage of the crash as they urged people to be aware of their load height, warning that the crash could have been fatal.

"Had pedestrians, cyclists or motorists been on the other side of the road, people could have been killed at Amiens St this lunchtime.

"Know your load height for the safety of all," they said in a statement.

A garda spokeswoman told Independent.ie: "A HGV hit the railway bridge at around 1.20p.m. this afternoon, Monday 8th April, 2019.

"It has been confirmed there has been no structural damage to the railway bridge and all traffic is moving."

Online Editors