Video game company Dreamfeel commits to paying its workers no less than the €13.85 an hour living wage

Video game company Dreamfeel has committed to pay its workers no less than the €13.85 an hour living wage.

The Financial Services Union said today that the games developer is the first employer in the sector to sign up to its campaign to become a “living wage employer”.

Previous research by the union found 15pc of staff in the sector earn below the living wage.

Read More

Earlier this month, the Living Wage Technical Group set the living wage at €13.85 an hour, an increase of 7pc on last year’s recommended rate.

The living wage is defined as the basic wage needed to maintain a normal standard of living, and is higher than the legally-binding €10.50 minimum wage.

Employers are not obliged to adopt it.

However, government plans are underway to roll out a new mandatory living wage to replace the national minimum wage.

“This is a really important step for the sector and for those working in it,” said Gareth Murphy, head of industrial relations and campaigns at the FSU.

“It is going to take leadership and employers working with the FSU to make the games sector a sustainable and long-term sector to work in.

“We applaud Dreamfeel for taking the lead and we encourage more games companies to respond and to make the living wage a floor for the sector. There are a lot of decent paid jobs in the sector, but there are areas in the sector that are underpaid and undervalued.”

He said there are many issues to tackle like burnout, pensions, and job security over the coming years.

Mr Murphy said the government can play its part by ensuring any state support, like the digital games tax incentive, is linked to “decent jobs”.

Owner of Dreamfeel, Llaura McGee, said a living wage for everyone is a crucial step for the growth and longevity of the games industry.

“People develop individual, highly specialised skills in every job, and nowhere is that more obvious than in an incredibly quickly evolving field such as video games,” she said.

“We lose so much talent and knowledge every year with individuals leaving the games industry due to not receiving adequate compensation.”

The Living Wage Technical Group has estimated that around one in five full time workers earn less than the living wage.