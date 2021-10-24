Victims express regret that alleged sex offender died before they could face him in court

Two of the alleged victims of a man suspected of abusing them in Co Fermanagh when he was a child have spoken of their sadness that the 85-year-old died before standing trial.

James Balmer from Cherryville in Enniskillen was due in court next year, accused of five counts of indecent assault between 1988 and 1990 which he denied right up to his death last week.

The allegations related to four counts against one male and a single count against another.

The former businessman, who once owned Erne Laundry in Enniskillen, was the first person to be prosecuted in Northern Ireland following a series of historical child sex abuse claims.

Written statements of evidence and documents had been served by the prosecution.

One of his alleged victims, who was just 13 at the time of the offence, claimed the abuser was brought to his home to apologise, after his family had alerted the authorities. RUC officers told him they would keep Balmer’s name on file in case he offended again.

But it’s claimed he did offend again. A second alleged victim, who was 15 at the time, has said that Balmer, who held a senior position in Enniskillen Gospel Hall, abused him too.

The allegations emerged following a major investigation by the PSNI, sparked by local newspaper The Impartial Reporter detailing a plethora of historical sexual abuse allegations against several men and women in the county.

In Balmer’s case, it’s understood the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) considered there was sufficient evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction in this case, and that a prosecution was in the public interest.

After the PPS was made aware of Balmer’s death, it informed the victims and explained that the case would now be formally withdrawn.

One of them said yesterday “at least he didn’t die without public knowledge of what he did”.

“In the world that he was so highly regarded in, at least people knew.”

A second victim accepted this would be a difficult time for his family, but said he felt “Balmer has got the easy way out”.

“For years I struggled with issues caused by his actions — and having finally had the courage to come forward, it is so frustrating that he did not have to face a jury of his peers to account for what he did to me. I was so close to getting to face him and say, ‘This is what you did to me.’”

It’s claimed many opportunities were missed to stop Balmer from engaging in such behaviour.

“I was abused by him shortly after he had been reported to the RUC for abusing someone else. He got away with it then, and to an extent he appears to have gotten away with it again.

“Over the years I saw Balmer on numerous occasions driving the roads looking for victims. Same time every day, like clockwork. During those times I never had the courage to come forward — and that is the greatest regret. Who would believe me against a powerful businessman?”

He believes the police “had a chance at the time to stop him”.

“I really wish that it had been the PSNI officers who dealt with me over the past two years, who had dealt with it then. Perhaps I would have had a different outcome, a different childhood — and would not have had to fight the demons, or suffer in silence for over 30 years.”

Asked to comment, a PPS spokeswoman said: “It would not be appropriate for the PPS to comment on the specifics of the case including evidence, which now cannot be tested in court after the death of the defendant.”