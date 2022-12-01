Victim’s childhood trauma festered: ‘I didn’t articulate the anger and pain stirring inside me’

A young man who turned his life around after serious childhood trauma has told how he “wore a mask for years” to hide the root cause of his mental health suffering.

Kevin Burke (28), from Waterford, said he thought he could never escape the depression and anxiety that followed him from his school days.

“I suppressed the real cause of the inner turmoil which was the childhood trauma,” he said.

His family were helping him, “but I wore a mask. As one counsellor said recently, I wore a boiler suit. I could not articulate what was happening inside me, the anger and the pain”.

It meant the symptoms of his distress led to him being seen as a difficult teenager in his younger years.

He looks back now and recalls how he threw himself into every sport to distract himself and avoid classes in school.

His struggle then took another route and he found alcohol, which he thought was a quick fix to help him cope.

“The biggest thing for me in school was socialising and sport. I then became a DJ, and the night life didn’t help. The undiagnosed emotional issues, post-traumatic stress disorder and depression continued through the substance misuse,” he said.

“I have learned now that the symptoms are what you become, but it is not who

you are.”

There were several interventions along the way, including seeing a psychiatrist, but his ‘cloak’ did not slip.

“I was still a broken child inside. Medication helped and I would get stable, but I invariably went back to the substance misuse as the anaesthetic,” he said.

Mr Burke, who works as a production operator in a pharmaceutical company, credits his girlfriend of three years with pushing him to delve into the ‘demon’ from his past that was dragging him down.

“I thought I could go it alone but I could not,” he said.

He has received therapy for alcohol addiction and has not drunk since the summer of last year.

Once a fortnight, he sees a psychotherapist, who has given him insights and tools to show his way out of the toxic thoughts that had him struggling for so long.

He was speaking yesterday as the HSE announced a partnership with a digital mental health platform called SilverCloud. It will allow doctors to refer patients to its cognitive behavioural therapy app, which can be accessed confidentially.

Mr Burke, who has been enrolled since July, said it was helping him to keep on a steady path and avoid falling into negative thoughts.

He explained how it offers a structured plan and a commonly used questionnaire initially to devise a programme for the individual.

“For me, it was around depression and anxiety. It can be refined for a particular person. I came from a good knowledge already and the SilverCloud app gives you tools,” he said.

There is an initial programme, but he still uses it for prompts during dips, such as low mood.

He said the app could be used as an add-on to regular therapy, as in his case, or as a gap before someone was seen by a professional.

A SilverCloud spokesman said it could “act as an early intervention for people who may be experiencing what are considered mild to moderate mental health issues such as anxiety”.

“In this way, it is a great tool to ensure cases which are classed as mild or moderate do not worsen while the individual is waiting to receive face-to-face counselling services,” he added.

“For these people, access

to an evidence-based prog- ramme such as SilverCloud to address anxiety and depression is a helpful addition to the supports provided by the HSE.”

The satisfaction rate in Ireland is 94pc post-use, and patient engagement ranges between 18 and 44 years; 43pc of users with clinical levels of depression showed reliable improvement.