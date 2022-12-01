| 8.7°C Dublin

Victim’s childhood trauma festered: ‘I didn’t articulate the anger and pain stirring inside me’

Kevin Burke turned to alcohol to cope with his underlying torment. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan Expand

Kevin Burke turned to alcohol to cope with his underlying torment. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

A young man who turned his life around after serious childhood trauma has told how he “wore a mask for years” to hide the root cause of his mental health suffering.

Kevin Burke (28), from Waterford, said he thought he could never escape the depression and anxiety that followed him from his school days.

