Vicky Phelan returns home from US after scan showed some new tumours

CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan has revealed that she has returned home to Ireland after receiving some “bad news” in the United States following a scan.

In a social media message, she said that she is no longer eligible for proton beam therapy since her tumours are far too extensive.

“It's been a couple of weeks since I posted an update. That's because since my last update, I have had some bad news…,” she said.

“Unfortunately, following a PET scan which my radiation oncologist at Georgetown University Hospital ordered, I have some new tumours. I have two new tumours in my neck but the worrying one is a new tumour on my bowel....This means that I am no longer eligible for proton beam therapy since my tumours are far too extensive, ie I have too much disease in my body for them to zap!”

Read More

“And so, the recommendation from the team at Georgetown University Hospital was for me to return home for systemic therapy, ie palliative chemotherapy.”

“All of this happened over the space of a few days when decisions had to be made very quickly. With a very heavy heart, I made the decision to return home to Ireland. I returned home earlier this week and am taking the time to reconnect with my kids and to absorb this news before I start down the chemotherapy road,” she explained.

“The 'good' news is that I can still have treatment and that this treatment will keep me alive until Christmas at least. The bad news is that the treatment I am about to start on is extremely toxic and will take its toll on my body and my mind.”

“So, I will be taking a break from social media over the next few weeks. I will only post very sporadically.

"As always, I would like to thank you all so very much for your support, your kindness, your generosity, your prayers and positive messages which continue to lift me and keep me going,” Ms Phelan concluded.

There was a huge outpouring of support for Ms Phelan this evening following her post, as people thanked her for her selflessness and wished her strength and courage.

Ms Phelan signed-off her post saying ‘Thank you all’ followed by three love heart emojis.

In January of this year, she travelled to Maryland in the United States to undergo experimental immunotherapy treatment similar to the drug Pembro (Pembrolizumab) that had successfully shrunken some of her tumours in 2018.

It was hoped that the US treatment would be more advanced, and the clinical trial appeared to be going well, but Ms Phelan also suffered some side effects including Bells Palsy and extreme nausea.

During the summer it was decided the effectiveness of the treatment was not as good as hoped, and Ms Phelan and her team decided to look into proton beam therapy in a bid to shrink her tumours.

The specialised type of radiation therapy uses protons to precisely target a tumour.