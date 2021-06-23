Vicky Phelan has reported an improvement in her health after treatment in the US and sadi she is “finally getting excited” about returning to Ireland in two weeks.

Ms Phelan is receiving experimental treatment for cancer in Maryland with immunotherapy, in an attempt to shrink tumours.

The treatment, which is expected to last until January 2022, saw the cervical cancer campaigner having to leave behind her family in Limerick, in the hope of extending her life.

But Ms Phelan is suffering periods of sickness and a side effect to the treatment, Bell's Palsy - which causes a paralysis of the facial nerve and muscular weakness on one side of the face.

Ms Phelan posted on Instagram: "Today was the first day that I had the energy to go outside for a proper walk down to the river since I came home from hospital last Tuesday.

“And oh my God it felt soooo good to get out and get some fresh air. It also helped that it was a beautiful evening and the humidity was low.

“I had my treatment on Friday and spent most of the weekend in bed sleeping and trying to remain horizontal in order to keep the vomiting at bay.

“It worked. Well, that and I also booked myself into see an acupuncturist, following a number of recommendations…for my Bell’s Palsy.

“But I also asked the acupuncturist to treat me for nausea and vomiting. I am going to go for acupuncture twice a week now until I go home to keep my nausea at bay and to help improve the symptoms of Bell’s Palsy.

“And so, I can now finally get excited about going home in a little over two weeks. All that I have left before I board that flight to Dublin is a CT scan to see how my tumours look.”

Vicky thanked the public for their messages of support, adding: “You are what got me through these past two weeks.”