Vicky Phelan develops Bell’s palsy as side effect of cancer treatment

CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan has revealed she’s developed Bell’s palsy as a side effect of her treatment.

In January of this year, Ms Phelan travelled to the US to participate in an experimental medical trial to decrease the size of her tumours.

While things were previously going quite well, the severity of her side effects from her treatment drug, M784, has increased. Ms Phelan has said that the recovery has been difficult.

“The gap between treatment and recovery is getting longer,” she said in her weekly Wednesday update.

Ms Phelan is now taking a full dose of her drug, and she began to suffer from a temporary paralysis of the facial nerves on the left side of her face.

She said she’s developed Bell’s palsy. The symptoms of Bell's palsy include sudden weakness in your facial muscles, although usually this is only temporary and will improve in a matter of weeks.

“It is caused by inflammation of the nerves that control the muscles on one side of your face and is a known side effect of the main drug on my clinical trial,” she said.

“Tears are running down my face, my cheek is all numb and my lip is, as you can see not moving like the other side of my mouth.

“I woke up last Thursday and couldn't move my lip on the left hand side and found it difficult to talk and close my mouth and my left eye started tearing up to where I am now having to manually close my eyelid.

“My symptoms have improved since last week and it looks like it will - hopefully - resolve itself.”

The Limerick woman said that if the symptoms don’t start to improve soon, she could be taken off the cancer treatment temporarily.

“If it doesn't clear up, I will have to go on steroids to reduce the inflammation but this also means that I would have to come off the drugs on the trial until this clears up,” she said.

“My doctor has given me a prescription for the steroids but he has asked me to hold off on taking them for as long as my symptoms are mild.”

Ms Phelan announced in May that she’d be coming back to Ireland this Summer to visit her family, and for now, that’s what encouraged her to keep going.

“What's really keeping me going is the fact that I'm going home to see my kids.”