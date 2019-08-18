Four men have been arrested for attempted murder after a man was seriously assaulted and struck by a car in the early hours of this morning.

Four men have been arrested for attempted murder after a man was seriously assaulted and struck by a car in the early hours of this morning.

'Vicious and violent attack' - four men arrested after man assaulted and then struck by car

The 48-year-old victim was attacked outside a pub on Main Street in Armoy, So Armagh shortly after 1am.

A car was then deliberately driven onto the footpath, striking the injured victim.

It is understood a number of bystanders were also assaulted by the four suspects before they fled the area in the vehicle.

Police located the car on the Coolkeeran Road, Ballymoney at around 2.20am.

The suspects were found hiding in nearby gardens and were arrested.

Detective Sergeant Wallace said: "This was a vicious and violent attack and the victim has been left with some serious injuries, including some to his head and face.

"I am appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have caputred footage, whether on dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone, to get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting reference 115 18/08/19."

Belfast Telegraph