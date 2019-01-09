The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) have carried out eight searches in Co Monaghan as part of a garda operation on an organised crime gang.

Viagra tablets and €10k cash among items seized in CAB raids

Assisted by the Emergency Response Unit (ERU), six searches were carried out at residential addresses and two at professional addresses today.

A sum of cash in sterling and euro, worth approximately €10,000, was seized.

A quantity of documents and electronic devices including mobile phones were seized for analysis.

Viagra tablets were also found, as well as evidence of illicit tobacco and alcohol smuggling.

The raids are part of an investigation into a gang operating in the border region with Northern Ireland and who are heavily involved in the importation and distribution of illegal cigarettes and counterfeit goods.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

