Viability of mine to be assessed by exploration digs at famous estate in Co Tyrone

Initial tests reveal traces of valuable mineral at Baronscourt

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon. Picture by Liam McBurney Expand
Baronscourt Estate in Co Tyrone Expand

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon. Picture by Liam McBurney

Baronscourt Estate in Co Tyrone

Baronscourt Estate in Co Tyrone

Ciaran O'Neill

Tests are to be carried out to explore the viability of setting up a mining operation on one of Northern Ireland’s largest private estates.

Recent exploration work has uncovered traces of a mineral called barite on land at Baronscourt Estate in Co Tyrone. As a result, several observation pits are to be dug on the land to find just how big the barite deposit is.

