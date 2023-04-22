Litigation and legal actions are a risk to the viability of HSE health screening programmes, internal health service documents have shown. The warning was given to HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster when he was briefed on the condition of the health service during his first days in the role earlier this year.

Briefing notes given to him laid bare the challenges and circumstances facing the HSE. He was told about problems with high staff turnover and recruitment, budgets, future plans, public health threats, waiting lists and more.

A chief executive handover document obtained under Freedom of Information said the National Screening Service (NSS) is listed on the HSE’s risk register because of threats associated with “the legal environment”.

This is also affecting the recruitment and retention of health screening staff, according to the file.

“The NSS has maintained a risk on the HSE risk register relating to the legal environment that risks the viability of current and future screening programmes,” officials told Mr Gloster.

“Action is being taken at NSS and at HSE board level to reduce this risk for the population.”

No further context is given in the document regarding these risks, but high-profile legal actions have been taken in relation to cases where abnormalities were not detected during previous examinations.

The NSS manages the BreastCheck, CervicalCheck, BowelScreen and Diabetic RetinaScreen programmes.

The briefing notes highlight how the NSS programmes improve health outcomes by aiming “to reduce morbidity and mortality in the population through early detection of disease and treatment”. They said a high rate of health screening is vital to their success.

Mr Gloster was also told of staffing challenges and shortages across the wider health service, but “the legal environment” is a specific factor in recruiting and retaining qualified staff at the NSS.

“In some part workforce challenges are related to the legal environment, which increases the risk for litigation in a very high-volume service, and in part due to the global shortage of radiologists, radiographers and pathologists.”

This weekend, the HSE said the “legal environment” highlighted “refers to the level and cost of claims” made against the health service. It acknowledged that if claims continue, it could lead to a loss of confidence in screening services.

“These claims are related to the development of cancer despite earlier participation in a cancer screening programme. It is accepted internationally that screening programmes do not detect all cancers. People who feel they have been harmed by the limitations of screening are entitled to seek recourse through the legal system,” a spokeswoman added.

To reduce risk, it has introduced HPV testing, which is anticipated to lead to fewer claims, she said.

Engagement has been enhanced and “the rolling out of patient-requested reviews for interval cancers within the three cancer screening programmes” is taking place to support patients, she added.

Experts say patients can have confidence in the screening services. In a review of the implementation of recommendations following an inquiry into the CervicalCheck programme, Dr Gabriel Scally said: “Women can have confidence in and should take full advantage of the cervical screening programme. It has saved many women’s lives and will continue to do so.”

​Documents prepared for Mr Gloster highlighted recruitment challenges for social carers, nurses, midwives, consultant doctors, dentists and client support staff. Staff turnover figures last year showed “the rate of increase outstripped all expectations”. Annual turnover hit 10pc last year, up from 7.7pc a year earlier.

“There is also clear evidence of higher rates in turnover in the east versus the west, which is also manifested in our growth rates across organisations east and west,” the briefing notes said.

Turnover rates for nurses and midwives increased from 7.7pc in 2021 to 9.9pc last year.

This weekend, INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha told the Sunday Independent a newly qualified nurse or midwife can spend up to 77pc of their take-home pay on rent.

“Persistent overcrowding coupled with unsafe staffing across all hospital sites” and demand for nurses in countries with better pay and conditions mean “it is no surprise that many younger members of the profession are leaving to work in safer environments”, Ms Ní Sheaghdha added.

“In exit interviews in one hospital in Dublin city centre, 59pc of staff cited their reason for leaving as cost-of-living pressures and lack of affordable housing. This should be a wake-up call for the HSE and the Government. We are calling for immediate provisions to be made to enable essential workers to live within a reasonable distance of their place of work.”

A HSE spokeswoman said the health service is working to enhance the “organisation’s capacity to attract, develop, retain and engage the workforce that will ensure a sufficient domestic supply of healthcare staff”.

Meanwhile, there are 504 vacant consultant posts, with 44pc of these in newly created roles “that are either undergoing or about to undergo recruitment”, according to the documents.

Waiting list data shared with Mr Gloster showed more than 584,600 people were on outpatient waiting lists at the end of last year. This represents a 5.3pc decrease over the previous 12 months.

While the number of outpatients waiting longer than the targeted 18-month window for treatment dropped in this period (by 38.5pc), roughly one in six have been waiting at least a year-and-a-half for care.

There are 81,600 people waiting for inpatient or day case procedures. This represents an 8pc annual increase. About 16pc of these inpatients have been on waiting lists for more than a year.

The HSE plans to develop “surgical hubs” that will provide more operating theatres in buildings converted to slash waiting lists for day procedures.

These are similar to a model used at Tallaght University Hospital’s Reeves Centre, where a former retail unit was converted into a hub to provide day surgeries.

The Cabinet approved the €100m plan before Christmas, and Mr Gloster was told good progress has been made since.

Officials visited a modular-build site in the UK this year “and shared a potential draft architectural drawing” with a modular-build company to determine “if the desired size and layout is feasible to develop through modular construction”.

Potential sites in Limerick, Galway, Sligo, Cork, Waterford and Dublin have also been visited and meetings have been held with a developer to assess “potential delivery schedules and preliminary costings”.

An update on home support waiting lists said 6,673 people nationally were waiting for a carer to be assigned to them after being assessed and approved for the service.

Seven people had been assessed but were waiting on funding approval to access home supports.

An ageing population contributes to demand here, the HSE said, adding: “In terms of those waiting, priority is given to those in the community with acute needs and to those assessed and waiting in acute hospitals, who are in a position to return home with supports.”

​Mr Gloster was also briefed on sensitive issues, including protected disclosures, ongoing legal actions and the “Brandon” case, where disabled adults were sexually abused at a disability centre in Donegal. These files were redacted by HSE officials.

​He was given information on the running of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) and the Maskey Report, which found hundreds of children in south Kerry were affected by sub-standard care in the service.

His briefing said there was an underspend in CAMHS last year. This made up part of the overall underspend on community waiting list initiatives, which also include orthodontics, primary care child psychology and counselling services provided in primary care settings.

“The community spend at year end was €12.99m against a target budget of €20m,” the document said.

In terms of the HSE’s overall budget, Mr Gloster was told €1.027bn is available for its capital plan spending this year.

The “overarching objective” for the year ahead “is to deliver all contractually committed projects, address known compliance and risk associated with healthcare infrastructure and continue initiatives to support service delivery”.

Modernising “the healthcare estate, in line with population and service needs, and consistent with the Government’s commitment to net carbon zero by 2050” was flagged as an issue where there would be “a real focus”.

An update on the new National Children’s Hospital earmarked March 2024 as the contractor’s “substantial completion date”.