| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

latest Viability of HSE screening services in doubt over threat of legal actions

HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster. Photo: Rollingnews.ie Expand
INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha Expand

Close

HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster. Photo: Rollingnews.ie

HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster. Photo: Rollingnews.ie

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha

/

HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster. Photo: Rollingnews.ie

Wayne O'Connor

Litigation and legal actions are a risk to the viability of HSE health screening programmes, internal health service documents have shown. The warning was given to HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster when he was briefed on the condition of the health service during his first days in the role earlier this year.

Briefing notes given to him laid bare the challenges and circumstances facing the HSE. He was told about problems with high staff turnover and recruitment, budgets, future plans, public health threats, waiting lists and more.

Related topics

More On HSE

Most Watched

Privacy