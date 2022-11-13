‘Very poor condition’ — Landmark Ormeau Park gates to get a £75,000 makeover after warning from experts

The gates, which were first erected 127 years ago, require 'immediate' repair work. Picture by Eric Jones

Major repairs are to be carried out on one of Belfast’s best-known landmarks.

Belfast City Council recently employed a team of experts to inspect the state of the main entrance gates to Ormeau Park — the city’s oldest public park — and the news was not good.

The experts said the gates, which were first erected 127 years ago, are in a “very poor” condition and warned “immediate” repair work was needed to prevent any further damage.

As a result the council is now planning to carry out the work required as soon as possible.

Planning permission is needed before the repair project can get under way because the gates and the supporting stonework are protected under listed building status. A council spokesperson said the budget for the repair of the gates and walls is £75,000.

“This project is currently at design stage and will go out to tender. Once a contractor is appointed, a timetable for completion of the work will be agreed,” the spokesperson said.​

Ormeau Park was originally owned by the Donegall family, who had been given the land by King James I in the early 17th century.

The second Marquess of Donegall moved to the park in 1807 when he came to live in Ormeau cottage.

The thatched cottage was enlarged to meet the Marquess’s needs but these proved inadequate and between 1823 and 1830 the building was replaced by the much grander Ormeau House. The house was 300 feet in length and had more than 20 rooms, standing near the centre of today’s park.

In the early 1830s and early 1840s, Ormeau was a busy estate employing local people as domestic staff, grooms, stable boys and estate staff. The estate contained a walled garden, gardens, glasshouses, two summer houses, a porter’s lodge at the Ravenhill Road entrance, an ice house and a battery.

The second Marquess lived at Ormeau until his death in 1844. The property was then passed to his eldest son, who not only received the estate but also the debt associated with it.

The third Marquess, however, never took up residence at Ormeau — he pursued his career in the army and the house was lived in by his cousin, Thomas Verner.

Verner lived in the house for 10 years and after this time the house was lived in only by the caretaker. In 1857 the contents of the house were auctioned off. In 1861, one wing was destroyed in a fire and was never repaired and by the late 1860s anything of value had been removed from the house and the empty shell left to decay.

The estate was sold to the Belfast Corporation in 1869 to pay off some of the family’s debts. In 1870, the remains of Ormeau House were demolished. The corporation decided to sell on some of the estate to be used for other purposes and the remainder of the land was to be used as a park.

Ormeau Park was opened to the public in 1871, making it the oldest municipal park in the city.

The public were encouraged to submit their ideas for designing 100 acres of the site. The competition was won by Timothy Hevey, a 24-year-old architect from Belfast. His design can still be seen in the park today.

At the time of opening there were two entrances with gates, one on the Ormeau Road and one at Ballynafeigh, which both appear to have been retained from the former estate.

The present gates at the Ormeau Road entrance to the park were not installed until 1895, 24 years after the park first opened, and were part of work carried out to improve access for carriages.

The coat of arms of the city of Belfast is carved on a raised panel to the front and rear of the central pier.