People living along the Donegal border have been asked to check outhouses and barns for a missing 26-year-old man.

People living along the Donegal border have been asked to check outhouses and barns for a missing 26-year-old man.

'Very out of character' - public urged to check farms for man (26) missing for more than a week

Martin Crumlish was last seen walking towards the Donegal border village of Carrigans from his home in Derry on August 4.

He is described as 6ft 1’, slim build with brown hair and was wearing a coat and tracksuit bottoms.

He has not been in contact with his family since he disappeared.

The PSNI in Derry are liaising with their colleagues in the Gardai in Donegal in a bid to find Martin.

They have also appealed to people to check any dashcam footage they may have from their cars which may show Martin.

In particular, they are looking for footage in the area of Foyle Road/Letterkenny Road on Wednesday 8th August between the hours of 11am and 5pm to check their cameras for a sighting of Martin.

The family of the young man from Blighs Gardens in Derry, said his disappearance is ‘very out of character’ and they are concerned for his safety.

Online Editors