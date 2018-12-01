The family of a missing woman have said they are "very concerned for her welfare" after she has failed to contact them in more than three weeks.

'Very concerned for her welfare' - family of missing woman appeal for information

Maria Jurickova (26) is missing from Dublin and is originally from Slovakia.

Her family say that she has not contacted them since November 6 and they are appealing for anyone who may have seen Maria or who have information about where she is to contact gardai.

She is described as 5'9", she has green eyes, blonde hair and is of average build.

It's not known what Maria was wearing when she was last seen.

A garda spokesman said: "Gardai and Maria's family are very concerned for her welfare and anyone who has seen Maria or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01-6668600, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."

Online Editors