Venus and Jupiter to ‘outshine all the stars in the sky’ over Ireland this week after Northern Lights spectacular

Astronomy Ireland has said an even brighter sight will grace Irish skies this week following the Northern Lights earlier this week.

Founder David Moore said planets Venus and Jupiter will “outshine all the of the stars in the sky” as they pass extremely close to one another on Wednesday and Thursday between sunset and 8pm.

"I can't remember ever seeing Jupiter and Venus this close in the evening sky and to have two brilliant objects so close together is bound to startle the general public as they look over in the west when the suns go down,” he said.

Read More

“Although ominous to the naked eye, there is nothing to be concerned about as this is merely a light of sight.

“The brighter of the two is the planet Venus, which is actually four times closer than Jupiter, which is the dimmer of the pair.

“As you stand gazing at the celestial wonder think about how Jupiter, although dimmer, is actually a dozen times wider than Venus.”

Mr Moore said although both objects will look white to the naked eye, Venus has a surface of nearly 500C whereas Jupiter's cloud tops are a chilly -130C.

“Facts that ancient stargazers would never have known but modern humans, having sent spacecraft to both planets now know to be true,” he said.

“Venus is 200 million kilometres from us, and Jupiter is nearly 900 million kilometres away from us.

"Although the alignment is closest on Wednesday and Thursday night with the pair roughly one moon diameter apart, they will be a spectacular sight relatively close to each other for several days thereafter so do view every evening until next week and please write to Astronomy Ireland magazine telling us what you see of this rare celestial alignment.”