Venus and Jupiter to ‘outshine all the stars in the sky’ over Ireland this week after Northern Lights spectacular

Planet Jupiter will also be in opposition, meaning it will be especially visible in the evening sky Expand

Astronomy Ireland has said an even brighter sight will grace Irish skies this week following the Northern Lights earlier this week.

Founder David Moore said planets Venus and Jupiter will “outshine all the of the stars in the sky” as they pass extremely close to one another on Wednesday and Thursday between sunset and 8pm.

