Vast majority of creches will remain open despite insurance cost threats – Taoiseach

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has insisted that the vast majority of creches will get through the insurance crisis and re-open after the Christmas holidays.

Mr Varadkar was replying to close questioning from both Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin. Fianna Fáil leader, Micheál Martin, accused the Government of failing the childcare sector and anxious parents.

“So far the Government’s response has been confusing and slow off the mark,” Mr Martin said.

The Fianna Fáil leader said the Government had been aware of insurance difficulties as early as last April. Yet the Taoiseach had said he only became aware of the problem on December 6 last.

Mr Martin noted that the junior minister responsible for insurance, Michael D’Arcy was now saying that the average cost of childcare insurance was €60 per year per child. The Fianna Fáil leader said the average family across the OECD spent 12.6pc of income on childcare – but the ratio in Ireland was 27.4pc of income.

For Sinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald said the entire insurance sector in Ireland “needed manners put on it.” She said this and an over-reliance on private providers in the childcare sector had led to the latest crisis which weighed heavily upon families.

“There was general outrage for example among car owners when motorists discovered the extent to which they were being ripped off,” Ms McDonald said. She supported the view of Mr Martin that careers in childcare were not properly supported, adding that pay was low, and most of the childcare workers were women.

The Sinn Féin leader said the State should step in and provide emergency insurance.

The Taoiseach conceded that families faced a big childcare cost burden – but he argued that this Government, more than any other in the State’s history, had done more to provide childcare facilities and subsidies via a series of schemes.

Mr Varadkar said the Government had been aware for a long time about problems surrounding employers’ liability insurance. But the withdrawal of one company from childcare insurance leaving the firm, Axa, as the only provider had happened earlier this month.

The Taoiseach said he, Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone, and junior minister D’Arcy, were working together on the issue. He said Axa will offer the majority of creches reasonable insurance quotes which could be paid in monthly installments.

For this reason the Taoiseach insisted the vast majority of providers will get insurance at an average cost of €60 per year per child. He said while childcare costs are high – insurance was not a big factor in that cost.

“I’m confident that when parents bring their children to carers in the new year ... I’m confident they will find the creches are open,” Mr Varadkar insisted.

The Taoiseach said already 869 out of more than 1,000 childcare facilities had got insurance via Axa. “There may be a very small number of carers which may not get insurance,” he added.

The Taoiseach rejected Sinn Féin’s call for State insurance because it was “reckless.” He said this was further evidence the party cannot be trusted with the public purse.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he cannot guarantee that no crèche will close because they cannot afford their insurance premiums next year.

Mr Donohoe said he has also been in talks with Minister Zappone to come up with a plan to address growing fears that more than 1,000 crèches around the country could be at risk after they were told no alternative insurer could be secured for their business.

“I can never offer a guarantee to any part of our economy in whether they're going to be open or closed in the future,” Mr Donohoe admitted at an event in the north inner city Dublin on Wednesday morning.

“But I can assure you that I am aware of the pressures that crèche owners are facing now due to a change in insurance coverage and I will see what can be done with Minister Zappone to provide stability on this issue for next year.”

Mr Donohoe said that he wanted to put in place a plan with Ms Zappone to ensure families know that their crèches are going to be open in 2020 - but he could not provide detail of what this plan might entail.

“I have a lot of experience of the anxiety that can be caused by families not being aware if they will have a crèche in the future and I understand that anxiety. Myself and Minister Zappone will work together to see if we can avoid that anxiety in 2020,” he said.

Mr Donohoe was speaking at the launch the latest progress report on the North East Inner City programme in the Ballybough Community Centre where former taoiseach Enda Kenny, who was involved in setting up the programme, was also in attendance.





Online Editors