Varadkar urges both sides in Ryanair dispute to return to negotiating table

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has urged the parties involved in the Ryanair dispute to return to the negotiating table.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has urged the parties involved in the Ryanair dispute to return to the negotiating table.

The airline is facing a fourth day of strike action over the August Bank Holiday when 20 flights will be grounded.

More stoppages are planned despite a threat by the airline to axe more than 300 jobs this winter.

Relations between management and staff are at a low point and today Mr Varadkar appealed to both sides to return to the table and to think about their customers who will be affected.

However he said any decision to cut staff was a “commercial” one.

“I am very concerned with the escalation in the Ryanair dispute, particularly the impact it's going to have on holidaymakers and people who spent months saving up for their holidays and who are now perhaps not being able to take their holiday,” he said.

“So I would really ask Ryanair and the unions to think about the people and the customers, the ones that ultimately pay the wages of the pilots and the cabin crew, and the ones who ultimately pay the dividends of the shareholders and keep the board in office and I would ask that they get around the table, come to an agreement and allow things to return to normal,” he added.

The warning over job losses came after the airline put 100 pilots and 200 cabin crew on protective notice of redundancy, meaning they could lose their jobs when the airline moves six aircraft from Dublin to October.

Read more here:

Online Editors