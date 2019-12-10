TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said that a "nexus" exists between some elements of the legal and medical professions who make "a lot of money" out of insurance claims.

Varadkar: It seems that the cure for whiplash in Ireland is a compensation payment

Mr Varadkar was speaking in the wake of the Irish Independent exposing how some lawyers and GPs are fuelling compensation culture by actively encouraging patients to bring claims.

The investigation also uncovered how some solicitors are asking doctors to amend medical reports for personal injury claims.

"It seems that the cure for whiplash in Ireland is a compensation payment, not a medical treatment," Mr Varadkar told the Dáil.

