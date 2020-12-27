| 4.3°C Dublin

'Vaccine is medicine's biggest win in 100 years'

As the Covid vaccine arrives in Ireland, Pfizer boss Paul Reid urges the public to have faith in science, writes Maeve Sheehan

Maeve Sheehan

On the face of it, it didn't seem much of a Christmas for Paul Reid. Not the Paul Reid who runs the Health Service Executive - although with Covid-19 case numbers soaring above 1,000 for the first time in two months, and a variant strain threatening to run amok, it can't have been much fun for him either.

His namesake holds the far more enviable position of Ireland manager of the company behind the most sought-after product in the world. This Paul Reid worked Christmas Eve, paused to gulp Christmas Day dinner and yesterday was up at the crack of dawn to go to his office in west Dublin. He wouldn't have had it any other way.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Reid, Pfizer Ireland's boss. "I would describe it as probably the biggest breakthrough we've had in 100 years in medicine. It really is that significant."

