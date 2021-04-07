| 0.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Vaccine certs’ may open up early access to sport events and concerts

Stock image. Photo: Jacob King/Reuters Expand

Close

Stock image. Photo: Jacob King/Reuters

Stock image. Photo: Jacob King/Reuters

Stock image. Photo: Jacob King/Reuters

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

Vaccinated people may be able to attend concerts, sports events and restaurants ahead of those who have not received a jab under plans being considered by the Government.

New digital vaccination certificates are set to become mandatory across the EU this summer and the Government is considering how they can be used in Ireland.

Most Watched

Privacy