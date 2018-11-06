Local residents are shocked and saddened by the tragic death of an elderly woman who was struck by a bin lorry this evening.

'Utterly tragic' - Locals shocked as elderly woman dies after being struck by lorry

The woman, in her 70s, collided with the lorry at the Mourne Vale housing estate in Dundalk, Co Louth shortly before 7pm.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The lorry driver was not injured.

The area was sealed off for a time as Garda forensic collision investigators examined the scene of the accident.

Gardai in Dundalk are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

Meanwhile, local Dundalk town councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú, who lives around the corner from the scene of the accident, said local residents are shocked and saddened by the tragedy.

“It’s utterly tragic,” he told Independent.ie.

“It’s a woman well into her 70s.”

A number of residents living in the quiet residential estate gathered at the scene of the accident, he said.

“It’s a very sombre mood,” he said.

“It’s a tragedy for all involved,” he added.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400.

Online Editors