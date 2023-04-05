US President Joe Biden to give homecoming speech in Ballina

US President Joe Biden will give a homecoming speech in Co Mayo and has invited the public to attend.

Mr Biden’s address will take place on Friday, April 14, outside St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina.

While the event is free, those who want to attend must register online at the US Embassy’s website ie.usembassy.gov.

The embassy said that more details about Mr Biden’s schedule for his visit will be announced in the coming days.

US Ambassador Claire D Cronin said: “I’m so excited that President Biden will speak at a homecoming celebration event in Ballina, Co Mayo.

“This will be a once in a generation event and I hope families will come to see the President of the United States speak.

"Ireland has a special place in President Biden’s heart and I know this visit will be very special to him.

"I have no doubt that he will receive a Céad Míle Fáilte from the people of Ireland.”

President Biden’s great-great grandfather Patrick Blewitt was born in Ballina in 1832.

Patrick migrated from Ireland in the autumn of 1850 to settle in America. He returned to Ireland the following year, to transport his parents Edward and Mary and his siblings to the US.