| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

US President Joe Biden to give homecoming speech in Ballina

US President Joe Biden. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Expand

Close

US President Joe Biden. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

US President Joe Biden. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

US President Joe Biden. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Laura Lynott

US President Joe Biden will give a homecoming speech in Co Mayo and has invited the public to attend.

Mr Biden’s address will take place on Friday, April 14, outside St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina.

Related topics

More On Joe Biden

Most Watched

Privacy