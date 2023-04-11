| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

breaking US President Joe Biden lands in Belfast to begin four-day visit to island of Ireland

  • Mr Biden touched down at RAF Aldergove in Co Antrim at around 9.20pm
  • Before leaving the US the president said his priority was to ‘keep the peace’ in Northern Ireland
U.S. President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One upon his arrival at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, Northern Ireland April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Expand
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets U.S. President Joe Biden on his arrival at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, Northern Ireland April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Expand
US President Joe Biden arrives in Air Force One at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne Expand
U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, Northern Ireland April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Expand
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Joe Kennedy, next to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on his arrival at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, Northern Ireland April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Expand
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, after welcoming US President Joe Biden for his visit to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Tuesday April 11, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Biden. Photo credit should read: Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA Wire Expand

Close

U.S. President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One upon his arrival at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, Northern Ireland April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One upon his arrival at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, Northern Ireland April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets U.S. President Joe Biden on his arrival at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, Northern Ireland April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets U.S. President Joe Biden on his arrival at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, Northern Ireland April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US President Joe Biden arrives in Air Force One at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

US President Joe Biden arrives in Air Force One at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, Northern Ireland April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, Northern Ireland April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Joe Kennedy, next to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on his arrival at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, Northern Ireland April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Joe Kennedy, next to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on his arrival at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, Northern Ireland April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, after welcoming US President Joe Biden for his visit to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Tuesday April 11, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Biden. Photo credit should read: Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA Wire

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, after welcoming US President Joe Biden for his visit to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Tuesday April 11, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Biden. Photo credit should read: Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA Wire

/

U.S. President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One upon his arrival at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, Northern Ireland April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Brett Campbell and Eoghan Moloney

US President Joe Biden has landed in Belfast as he begins his four-day visit to the island of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The president touched down at a military base in Co Antrim at around 9.20pm.

Most Watched

Privacy