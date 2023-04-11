US President Joe Biden has landed in Belfast as he begins his four-day visit to the island of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The president touched down at a military base in Co Antrim at around 9.20pm.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was on the runway to greet President Biden at RAF Aldergrove and the pair shared a brief conversation before heading to their separate motorcades.

The pair smiled and shook hands and could be seen exchanging remarks on the tarmac after the president descended the stairs from Air Force One.

The two leaders will also hold a meeting on Wednesday before Mr Biden gives an address at Ulster University’s new Belfast campus.

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, Northern Ireland April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, Northern Ireland April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool

The White House said there will not be a formal group meeting between US President Joe Biden and Northern Ireland’s five main political parties.

He will have an opportunity to engage with the leaders of the parties ahead of a speech on Wednesday at Ulster University.

The US president will carry out several engagements across the week to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

After he leaves Belfast on Wednesday, Mr Biden will cross the border to attend engagements in Co Louth.

The president has traced his ancestral roots to the area and he will tour Carlingford Castle in the county before spending the night in Dublin.

He is then expected to visit Irish President Michael D Higgins on Thursday.

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Joe Kennedy, next to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on his arrival at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, Northern Ireland April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Joe Kennedy, next to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on his arrival at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, Northern Ireland April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

It has been announced that Dublin’s Phoenix Park will be closed for 24 hours from 5pm on Wednesday to facilitate the visit.

The White House said Mr Biden will take part in a tree-planting ceremony and ringing of the Peace Bell at the president’s official residence, Áras an Uachtaráin.

Following that ceremony, he will meet again with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, whom Mr Biden recently hosted for St Patrick’s Day.

US President Joe Biden arrives in Air Force One at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

US President Joe Biden arrives in Air Force One at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Mr Biden will address houses of the Oireactas and attend a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle on Thursday evening.

The president’s trip will conclude with a visit to Co Mayo, where he has also connected with distant cousins, on Friday.

He will tour the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock and visit the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre’s family history research unit.

He will then make a public speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina.

There will be a concert open to the public at which The Coronas, The Chieftains and The Academic will play.

Speaking to reporters before his departure, he said that his top priority was to “make sure the Irish accords and the Windsor Agreement stay in place, keep the peace”.

The US leader will give a speech at Ulster University tomorrow afternoon before travelling south to Louth for further events.