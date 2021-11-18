US internship programme tries to throw out sexual harassment claim from Irish student

A US-based programme that organises internships for students from Ireland is seeking to have a sexual harassment claim brought against it by an Irish woman thrown out.

She claims the Washington-Ireland Programme for Service and Leadership (WIP) failed to prevent alleged sexual harassment against her by another student and did not take appropriate action when she brought it to the attention of management.

The WIP is a development scheme that has been providing internships for Irish students in the US for the past 25 years.

Previous students have interned in the offices of former US senators Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Northern Ireland politician Claire Sugden are among the programme’s alumni.

The young woman claims a fellow Irish student took photos of her without her consent, broke into her dorm room and made “multiple unwanted sexual advances” while on a work placement in the US.

The WIP this week filed a motion to dismiss the case on the basis that the complaint was made under a statute that, it argues, is inapplicable to the future leaders’ programme – because it does not receive federal funding.

Lawyers for the Irish student claimed the WIP violated a section of the US Education Amendments of 1972, which provides that “no person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education programme or activity receiving federal financial assistance”.

The WIP is arguing the claim is invalid, stating: “WIP did not receive federal funding or assistance then, has not received federal funding or assistance since then and is not currently receiving federal funding or assistance.”

Alternatively, the WIP is seeking a summary judgment, which would prevent the complaint going to trial.

The plaintiff is seeking compensatory damages and for the case to be heard by a jury.

The female student alleges the experience caused her “significant emotional distress” and prevented her from participating in any alumni events.

She claims the male Irish student became insulting and deprecating about her appearance after she told him his behaviour needed to stop.

He told her he had a fantasy about the two of them together and allegedly refused to delete photos he had taken of her.

On one occasion, she claims he broke into her dorm room and “stared at her for a while” before leaving.

She says she reported the incidents to two WIP managers via email, and a meeting was subsequently arranged with a board member and another manager.

Court documents state the man accused of harassing her was suspended from the programme for a week.

After he returned, the group was divided into teams of four. She claims she was assigned to his group and told management she could “not be in his presence or work with him”.

She alleges she was then told a possible solution would be to leave the programme.

The woman claims the man created a “sexually hostile environment” and “referred to her with epithets such as ‘whore’”.

When the graduation ceremony was approaching, she sent a letter to the WIP asking how she would be protected. She says the WIP wrote back stating her case was closed and told her she could attend the ceremony if she wanted, and that the other man “may be there”.

She argued that the WIP “should have protected her”. She said she felt like “collateral damage” and believes the WIP took retaliatory actions against her in response by compelling her to remain in a research project group with the man.

She states that although the WIP promulgated a code of conduct, it “never provided any written policy to follow in the event of being subject to sexual harassment”.

She claims the other student “inflicted a severe campaign of sexual pressure” and told her an “unwanted story” about a sexual experience.

Some of the alleged inappropriate comments outlined included how her lips were “juicy” and her clothes were like a “sexy teacher”.

The woman is requesting that there is a court-supervised review of the WIP’s sexual harassment policies “so as to avoid other women experiencing similar treatment in the future”.

A WIP spokesperson said: “Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, it would be inappropriate for us to comment about this matter.”