Lloyds Pharmacy staff in up to 40 stores will go on strike again today in a dispute over pay and zero-hour contracts.

Up to 40 stores affected as Lloyds Pharmacy strike over pay conditions

Up to 270 employees will be involved in today’s protest which is the eighth day of strike action after members of trade union Mandate overwhelmingly rejected proposals by the pharmacy chain.

In a ballot of members last month 96pc voted in favour of industrial action, according to Mandate.

"Our members do not want to be out on strike, they want to be in their pharmacies serving their patients and their customers," said John Douglas, Mandate’s General Secretary.

"It is extremely disappointing that management don’t pick up the phone and make a call to Mandate agreeing to a meeting so that we can avoid this major inconvenience for their customers, their workers and prevent further damage to their business".

The union, on behalf of employees, is calling for incremental pay scales, security of hours and a sick pay scheme to be introduced.

The British owned company is the largest pharmacy chain in Ireland with around 800 staff employed across 88 stores.

"Lloyds Pharmacy is an extremely profitable company, owned by the largest pharmaceutical company on the planet, and yet they employ their workers in Ireland on zero-hour contracts with pay rates close to minimum wage. This is unacceptable," said Mr Douglas.

Lloyds Pharmacy has disputed claims that some employees were working on zero-hour contracts and has said there is an internal representative body who discuss issues relating to employees.

A ninth day of strike action is planned for next weekend if a resolution is not found beforehand.

