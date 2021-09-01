Up to 3,000 people a day could catch Covid-19 by middle of September, warns Dr Tony Holohan

Up to 3,000 people a day may be catching Covid-19 by the middle of September in an “optimistic scenario” as the Delta variant poses a threat to the unvaccinated, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned.

In his letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly this week, Dr Holohan said that “while the outlook over the coming days and weeks is very uncertain, we can expect the situation to get worse before we begin to see an improvement.

“Revised modelling scenarios calibrated to 11 August 2021 show, for optimistic scenarios, cases counts peaking at 2,500-3,000 cases per day in mid-September, with later peaks in healthcare demand seeing 500-700 people in hospital and 80-130 people in intensive care.”

There were 1,392 new cases of the virus reported today with 355 people in hospital with the virus, including 54 in intensive care.

Dr Holohan said central scenarios show the peak at 3,000-5,000 cases per day, 750-1,300 people with the virus in hospital and 150-250 people requiring critical care.

He added that the “current epidemiological situation is set against a background of the dominance of Delta in Ireland, a variant which is significantly more transmissible and less susceptible to vaccines than previous variants.

“This poses a very substantial threat, particularly to those who are not yet fully protected through vaccination.”

He said that Covid-19 vaccines are very effective in preventing serious illness.