Up to 13 gardaí quizzed over ‘squaring away’ road traffic tickets

Up to 13 gardaí were interviewed today at a Limerick garda station as part of a garda investigation into the alleged “squaring away” of fixed charge penalty notices and related court summonses.

The gardaí all presented themselves at the station by scheduled appointment and were all interviewed under caution.

Most of them have served, or are currently serving in the Limerick Garda Division.

Allegations against members of the force serving in Tipperary, Clare, Kerry, Wicklow, Galway, Waterford, as well as the Dublin Metropolitan Region, are also being investigated.

The probe is being led by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI), under the direction of Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, who it was announced today has been promoted to the head of the specialised investigation unit, based at Harcourt Square, Dublin.

Despite some media reports that around 250 gardaí had been questioned as part of the probe, a source said the actual number was approximately 60, including those who were interviewed today.

A number of civilians who are suspected of having fixed charge penalty notices or court summonses cancelled by gardaí have also been interviewed.

A source said it is likely that more high-ranking gardaí will be questioned along with more junior members of the force.

The questioning of gardaí and civilians comes after the seizure of mobile phones and documents at garda stations, as well as at private households.

It is understood a number of rank and file gardaí have claimed superior officers directed them to cancel traffic tickets.

Four serving gardaí and a retired superintendent have been charged and are awaiting trial on a total of 42 counts of attempting to pervert the course of justice as part of the GNBCI probe, which relates to fixed charge notices about alleged offences including speeding, driving without insurance, failing to produce insurance and holding a mobile phone while driving.

The five accused facing trial at Limerick Circuit Court are retired superintendent Edmund “Eamon” O’Neill, (54), with an address in Co Clare; Sergeant Anne Marie Hassett, (37), with an address in Co Clare; Sergeant Michelle Leahy, (45), with an address in Co Limerick; Garda Tom McGlinchey, (49), with an address in Co Tipperary; and Garda Colm Geary, (35), with an address in Clare.

A garda spokeswoman declined to comment on the questioning of gardaí today, saying: “An Garda Siochana does not comment on on-going investigations.”