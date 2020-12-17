Up the Hill for Jack and Jill: Dubliner Eamon Fennell’s Hill 16 challenge

Former Dublin footballer Eamon Fennell gets in some practice on Hill 16 for his fundraising challenge tomorrow morning. Photo: Robbie Reynolds

Croke Park may be a home from home for former Dublin footballer Eamon Fennell, but he is more used to being on the pitch than the Hill.

Eamon and his wife Fiona Creely plan to set a record for the number of times to run up and down Hill 16 in 160

minutes.

The challenge, in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, takes place tomorrow morning and will see them sprint up and down the Hill’s 80 steps.

“We did a run through yesterday. I did it twice, it’s going to be tough,” said Eamon.

“Every weekend my wife and our daughter – who's 20 months – walked up Howth Hill, we walked up Killiney Hill, we did a couple of other steep walks.

“Actually going up the steps, we haven’t done it, aside from going up and down the stairs.”

Fennell last played in Croke Park when he and his teammates from St Vincent’s won the club championships in 2013.

With all eyes glued on the football final this weekend, Eamon is hopeful the current Dublin team will raise the Sam Maguire for the sixth year

running.

“It’s hard to write off a team like Dublin who are five-in-a-row champions, but also there are so many variables.” he said.

“Mayo are obviously going through a whole revival of bringing new players into their squad.”

The couple hope to raise as much money as possible for the Jack and Jill Children's Foundation.

“They do an up the hill challenge every year,” explained Eamon.

“They’ve been absolutely decimated with events being cancelled, all the bucket shaking that they do was cancelled, so we needed to do something big.

“Thankfully the wonderful people in the GAA agreed to it and were happy to do it.”

The funds raised will go towards the home nursing care of 362 Jack & Jill children around the country, all of whom have highly complex medical and life-limiting

conditions.

CEO of the foundation, Carmel Doyle said: “Despite the challenges of Covid-19, we are determined to extend the age range of children we support from birth to six years of age, up from five years of age currently.

“Our families rely on our support now more than ever. So we are asking people to support local and donate local and to help us climb this hill together.”

To support the couple's efforts to raise funds for the foundation, visit www.justgiving.com/eamon-fiona.

Online Editors