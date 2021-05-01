Unusually wet and windy weather expected for bank holiday Monday

A spell of unseasonably wet and windy weather is on the way for this bank holiday Monday, according to Met Éireann.

This unusually bad weather is as a result of an active low-pressure system moving across Ireland.

Today and tomorrow will see a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells, with temperatures below average for the time of year.

Today specifically, slow-moving, scattered showers will develop through the afternoon and these could turn thundery at times along with the risk of hail. In between showers there will be good sunny spells with temperatures of nine to 12 degrees expected.

Most showers will ease through the night with temperatures dipping under clear spells to around -1 to three degrees, leading to a frost in a few places along with mist patches.

Tomorrow, a westerly airflow will establish across Ireland along with a slight ridge of high pressure, leading to a good deal of dry weather but still a few scattered showers could pop up in places – though these aren’t expected to be as heavy as today.

Temperatures tomorrow will still be on the cool side - around nine to 13 degrees - but it could feel quite pleasant in long sunny spells.

Commenting on the transition to more unsettled weather on bank holiday Monday, Met Éireann forecaster Andrew Doran-Sherlock said: “Later on Sunday night cloud will push in across the country, heralding a change to much more unsettled conditions as a low-pressure system makes its way towards Ireland from the Atlantic.”

“Monday will start wet and blustery across Ireland with unseasonably strong winds developing quite widely, along with the potential for gale or near gale force winds across coastal areas. There may also be a risk of localised flooding in areas expected to see the heaviest and most persistent rain, particularly across Atlantic and northern counties.”

Mr Doran-Sherlock added that: “The low-pressure system will clear eastwards away from Ireland later on Monday, with a northerly airflow re-establishing across Ireland. This will keep temperatures below average next week, around eight to 12 degrees Celsius and it’ll stay on the unsettled side too.”

Tuesday is expected to be cool and blustery with sunshine and scattered showers. Some showers will be heavy with hail, and possibly sleet on higher ground. Highest temperatures of seven to 11 degrees are forecasted.

At night, showers will clear from most areas except for the northwest and there will be long clear spells. It will be cold with lowest temperatures of -1 to two degrees, in light to moderate northwesterly winds.

Wednesday morning will start off dry and bright for most, although there will be some scattered showers in the northwest. Showers will become more widespread during the afternoon but will largely die out in the evening, as cloud builds in the southwest. Maximum temperatures of seven to 11 degrees are expected.

Beyond that, it should stay cool for the rest of the week. Met Éireann expects a good deal of dry weather on Thursday, but there is potential for another spell of unseasonably wet and windy weather Friday into Saturday.

