A CORONER today described a stretch of the N17 national primary route where three generations of a family – a grandmother, her daughter and grandson – lost their lives last September as “a Russian roulette route.”

'Unspeakable horror' - Road on which three generations of family died in tragic crash was a 'Russian roulette route', inquest hears

At inquests into the deaths of Mary Ann Wilson (67), Marcella Wilson (39) and Sean Wilson (7), all from the Belmullet area of Co. Mayo, highlighted what he said were dangers caused by junctions on the N17, particularly between Knock and Ballindine.

He said that at entrances onto the N17, such as the one at Lisduff, Claremorris where the Wilsons were killed instantly when their saloon car collided with an articulated lorry need to be looked at by Mayo County Council, the Road Safety Authority and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

“All drivers aren't stopping at the junctions”, Mr O' Connor maintained. “They are driving onto the hard shoulder without stopping. They are treating the junctions as slip roads. It is extremely dangerous.”

After an inquest jury, with Mr Eamon Berry acting as foreman, returned a verdict of accidental death on all three Wilson family members had returned verdicts of accidental death, Mr O'Connor described the impact as “an unspeakable horror”.

Schoolboy Sean Wilson was propelled from his mother's Citroen C3 car by the force of the impact. The engine was ripped from the vehicle.

The Wilsons, who were traveling to Galway at the time, died when their car collided with a lorry, owned by Killacroy Logistics and driven by Mark Tierney, Oldcastle, Co. Meath.

Mr Tierney, in a deposition read to today's inquest, said he remembered passing a junction and hearing a loud bang which shook his lorry and trailer.

“I thought I'd lost wheels or something – a blowout”, the driver stated.

When he ran to the back of the lorry, Mr Tierney spotted 'Seanie' on the road.

Road victims Mary Ann Wilson (left) and her daughter Marcella, who died in a road accident at Claremorris, Co Mayo

“He was lying at the back of the lorry. The smell, the steam, the engine on the road, Seanie lying on the road”.

Touchingly, Mr Tierney later collected toys belonging to the dead youngster on the roadside and put them beside him.

“I said a little prayer for him”, he recounted.

A witness to the impact, Kenneth Groarke from Oranmore, Galway, was travelling north from Galway to Claremorris.

Mr Groarke testified that at what is known as the 'Old Ballindine Road' junction, as he moved into the slip road to take the turn to Claremorris, he saw the C3 go slowly up to the stop line at the junction but not fully stopping.

“It appeared to creep slowly out on the road. It's like she (Marcella Wilson) didn't see the truck at all.

“When the car crept out the truck hit it almost immediately. The truck hit the front and right-hand side of the car. The right rear door popped open with the force of the impact. The child in the rear was thrown up and out of the car”.

The inquest heard that the lorry driver, Mr Tierney, was fully complaint with tachograph driver requirements at the time the collision occurred, and the condition of either vehicle involved did not contribute to the collision occurring.

Sergeant Gabriel McLoughlin, PSV Inspector for Mayo, said it was apparent from an examination of the scene that the car involved travelled onto the N17 and impacted onto the passenger side of the semi-trailer.

The two front seat passengers were wearing seatbelts but Sean Wilson, who was flung from the vehicle, was not restrained due to the incorrect fitting of a rear seat safety belt.

Each of the victims received what were described by Dr Fadel Bannani, consultant pathologist at Mayo University Hospital, as “traumatic head injuries” in the violent impact.

