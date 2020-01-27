'Unlawful killing' finding in case at centre of pathologists row

An inquest jury has returned a verdict of unlawful killing in a case where a retrial of a suspect has been prohibited by the High Court.

The trial of Michael Furlong for the murder of his friend, father-of-two Patrick Connors (37), collapsed in controversial circumstances in 2013 following the dramatic intervention of then State pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy.

She expressed concerns over the evidence of then deputy State pathologist Dr Khalid Jaber, including that he did not have his post-mortem report peer reviewed.

The High Court later prohibited a retrial, with Mr Justice Nicholas Kearns saying he could not imagine how pathology evidence difficulties could be addressed or resolved.

At an inquest in Gorey, Co Wexford on Monday, Dr Richard Shepherd, a consultant pathologist from the UK, said the examination by Dr Jaber appeared to be technically correct, but he disagreed with some of the conclusions.

Dr Richard Shepherd (BBC Panorama/PA)

Dr Shepherd, who reviewed the case for the DPP in 2014, said in his opinion Mr Connors died as a direct result of blood loss caused by two deep injuries to his scalp.

In his evidence he suggested one wound could have been caused by a sword and another by a serrated knife found at the scene.

He said it would have taken considerable time for Mr Connors to bleed to death and that prompt treatment would have saved his life.

Coroner Dr Sean Nixon recorded the cause of death as haemorrhage due to scalp wounds inflicted by a knife.

Following the verdict, Mr Connors’ family said that while they had now got some closure they remained devastated by the collapse of the trial and were exploring whether the High Court’s prohibition of a retrial could be challenged.

Neither Prof Cassidy nor Dr Jaber attended the inquest. The Office of the State Pathologist opted not to send a representative, saying it was “unable to be involved” because of “ongoing legal issues” unconnected to the Connors family or the trial.

Mr Connors, a member of the Traveller Community, died following an incident at the Carraig Tur apartment complex in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

The inquest heard gardaí were called to the complex at 11.30pm on April 28, 2011 after receiving a report that Mr Connors was covered in blood. But they left without seeing him after he and another person spoke to them from behind a door.

Mr Connors declined any further assistance and an ambulance was cancelled.

Michael Furlong, pictured in 2009.

At 8.15am the following morning Mr Furlong went to his local shop and informed members of staff Mr Connors was dead on the steps of the apartment.

In subsequent garda interviews, Mr Furlong insisted Mr Connors had fallen and hit his head while in the flat and was bleeding heavily from that injury. He denied causing the injuries, saying he had gone to bed and only discovered Mr Connors on the stairs the next morning.

The inquest heard of extensive blood staining inside the lounge and kitchen of the apartment.

Sergeant Paul McCarthy told the inquest that when Mr Furlong was asked under caution if they had a row, he replied “yeah” but almost immediately said “no, no”.

The sergeant said Mr Furlong went on to say: “He was bleeding when he arrived. He lay on the couch and then he went mad.”

Dr Shepherd, who has previously given evidence at the inquest of Princess Diana and the trial over the murder of British MP Jo Cox, said the post-mortem examination conducted by Dr Jaber had been extensive and appeared to be technically correct.

But he said Dr Jaber’s report was convoluted and difficult to follow and that he disagreed with some of the findings.

Dr Shepherd said Mr Connors suffered two sharp traumas to the head, one measuring 9cms and the other 4.5cms. In his opinion, neither of these was self-inflicted or accidental.

He disagreed with Dr Jaber’s conclusion that the level of alcohol in Mr Connors’ system was “toxic” and contributed to his death.

“The level of alcohol at the time of death is consistent with inebriation, but it is far less than any toxic level. In my opinion the alcohol has not caused or contributed to death,” he said.

“In my opinion Patrick Connors has died as a direct result of blood loss caused by the two deep injuries to his scalp.

“It would take some considerable time for blood to be lost to cause death. In my opinion prompt treatment would have prevented death.”

After retiring briefly, the jury returned a verdict of “unlawful killing”.

The foreman said it could only reach one conclusion as the injuries on both sides of the head were not self-inflicted and the measurements of the weapon were equal the width of the wounds.

Dr Nixon offered his sympathy to the Connors family, several of whom were present, for their “sad and very tragic loss”.

“They have been through the courts and the very unusual ruling being brought in which precludes any further criminal investigation in this case,” said Dr Nixon.

After the hearing, Mr Connors’ sister Elizabeth Cash said her family remained devastated that no one had been brought to justice.

She said it was difficult, based on the evidence at the inquest, to understand why a retrial had been prohibited.

“If there were issues between Dr Jaber and Prof Cassidy, why did they not just adjourn things for six months so they could resolve their issues,” she said.

Ms Cash said the family would be examining whether the prohibition could be lifted.

Dr Jaber resigned shortly after Prof Cassidy's intervention and now works abroad. Prof Cassidy retired in 2018.

In a letter to the DPP she said that while she and two other colleagues agreed that Mr Connors' injuries were more than likely the result of an assault, her main concern was Dr Jaber's opinion about the mechanism of death. She also expressed concerns his report was not peer reviewed.

Dr Jaber had stood over his handling of the case and has stated peer review was not a contractual term of his employment.

Before his resignation, he wrote a number of letters to the DPP and the Royal College of Physicians suggesting Prof Cassidy was not qualified to hold the job of State pathologist.

However, the Department of Justice expressed full confidence her.

Online Editors