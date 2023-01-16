Unit for children with mental health issues cuts number of beds due to staff shortages

A unit for children with mental health issues has cut the number of places available to patients due to “intolerable” staffing issues, a union has claimed.

Siptu said a Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) unit in Blackrock in Cork has 12 beds open to patients but used to have 16.

It said staff in four full-time nursing posts plan to depart shortly, leaving the service with 58pc of full-time posts filled.

The union has sought a meeting with managers at Esit Linn in Blackrock in Cork.

Siptu assistant industrial organiser Natasha Linehan Treacy said the current level of nursing vacancies within the Eist Linn inpatient unit is intolerable and is leading to heavy dependence on agency staff and the use of overtime within the unit.

“It is unacceptable for all our members in the unit that they are attempting to deliver a service with only 58pc of nursing posts filled,” she said.

"This situation also speaks to broader staffing issues across the CAMHS service.”

She said one of the four staff has already left in a letter to interim area director of nursing at CAMHS, Jennie Synnott.

In the letter dated last Friday, she said two more are going early next month.

She said a fourth worker has given notice to leave and is waiting for a date to move to adult mental health services.

“This will now leave the service at 58pc full-time nursing posts filled within Esit Linn,” she said.

Ms Linehan Treacy’s letter asks for clarification on the plan to be put in place when staff depart.

The letter claimed there will be 11 vacant nursing posts at the start of next month.

It alleged this is “not a safe model of practice”.

The union official said there is a long waiting list for clients to use the service, which is available to young people under 18 in Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, South Tipperary, Kilkenny and Carlow.

When contacted by Independent.ie, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare confirmed there are a “number of nursing vacancies” at Eist Linn.

"We are working to fill these vacancies as quickly as possible, but the recruitment environment is currently challenging.

“Management at Eist Linn are putting plans in place to address these staff shortages, in order to minimise the impact on the young people using services. We remain committed to offering a safe, quality service for young people who need the service at Eist Linn.

“Eist Linn management engage with staff representative bodies monthly through a communication forum. Nursing staff levels are among the issues discussed each month at this forum.

“Notwithstanding the current challenging recruitment climate, we continue to actively seek solutions,” it added.