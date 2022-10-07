UNION leaders vowed to closely monitor living costs today as they backed a pay deal review that means extra increases worth 6.5pc for over 340,000 public servants.

Chief negotiator and Fórsa general secretary Kevin Callinan said unions expect to be back at talks next year to secure pay terms when the current deal expires at the end of next year.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions’ Public Services Committee ratified a review of the current pay deal at a meeting this morning.

It met to consider the aggregate result of union ballots on the revised public service pay measures.

All unions affiliated to Ictu voted in favour of the proposals.

The pay deal will mean a lump sum in the near future when a 3pc pay rise is backdated to February 2 this year.

There will be a further 2pc from March 1 next year and 1.5pc or €750, whichever is greater, from October next year.

The extra 6.5pc of pay rises agreed as part of a review of the Building Momentum wage deal is on top of pay hikes worth 3pc already paid under the agreement.

Mr Callinan, committee chair and Ictu president, said a “strong showing” in favour of the pay deal reflects a recognition by workers that the pay measures will be a helpful support to people at a critical time.

“Unions do expect to be back to negotiations next year to secure pay terms beyond the lifetime of the current agreement, which will expire at the end of 2023, and unions will of course continue to closely monitor living costs and income pressures,” he said.

Arriving for the meeting in Dublin this morning, Mr Callinan said it was very clear that unions voted by large majorities in favour of the pay terms.

“I think in coming to that decision what members took into account wasn’t just the pay revisions but also the measures that were announced in the budget around taxation and around the cost of living,” he said.

“In the round, I think people decided it was fair. “

When asked if union negotiators could have done better as the increases do not match inflation, he said he believes people looked at the deal “in the round”. He aid they took the existing terms of the agreement into account as well as changes in taxation in the budget and various other measures.

He noted the review clause in the agreement, and said unions anticipate they will be sitting down with the Government next year to talk about pay.

Mr Callinan said ESRI projections for inflation are up from when the agreement was negotiated.

However, he said workers could not bear the burden in the event of more difficult talks next year in the event of an economic downturn.

“They (talks) may be difficult, but I think employers are going to have to bear the burden of this,” he said.

“It can’t just be left to workers. What we’ve seen over the last 40 years is a huge shift in the wealth away from labour to capital. it’s totally unfair to expect the workers will bear the brunt of that.”