'Unimaginable heartbreak' as three-year-old boy dies suddenly

Ollie Dempsey (3) from Monamolin, Co Wexford passed away on Tuesday in Wexford General Hospital.

The toddler's cause of death is currently unknown but it is believed he displayed flu-like symptoms before he passed away. Local Independent councillor Mary Farrell told Independent.ie that the community is struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

"The whole community is in shock, the family are traumatised. It's absolutely heartbreaking. They're a young family, well-known in the area. It really is such a tragic loss," she said. It's understood that Ollie's school, a local creche in Monamolin, has been closed for the week.

Labour Councillor George Lawlor said: "As far as I'm aware Ollie was in good health but it's hard to know the cause of death at this stage. It's just an awful tragedy, the whole community is deeply affected by this. It's unimaginable heartbreak for the family. "My thoughts and condolences are with the Dempsey family."

The funeral for Ollie Dempsey will take place on Friday at St Moling's Church Monamolin for Mass Of The Angels at 1pm.

Online Editors