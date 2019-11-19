Unemployment rate at lowest level since the crash

THE unemployment rate has reached its lowest level since the crash and the number of people at work is the highest ever.

New figures released this morning show the unemployment rate stands at 4.9pc.

The last time it was at this level was in 2007.

And the number at work has surged to 2.326 million, an increase of 53,700 or 2.4pc since the same time last year.

However, this reflects population as well as economic growth.

The number out of work fell by 11pc or 15,800 to 128,000 in the 12 months to September this year.

There are 149,900 people working in construction according to the latest Central Statistics Office labour force survey.

Online Editors