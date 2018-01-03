Under threat member of Hutch family suffers head injury in assault at his inner city home

An under threat member of the Hutch family is recovering after being assaulted at his north-inner city home.

Ross Hutch (25), who has already been targeted in several assaults, was attacked at around 10.15pm on Wednesday night.

Gardaí believe that the nephew of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch was stabbed and received an injury to his head. However, Hutch was conscious when emergency services responded and spoke to officers at the scene.

Detectives believe that a man well-known to Ross Hutch was behind the attack and was at the scene when officers arrived. This man, aged in his 30s, was previously suspected of an assault on Hutch.

Detectives from Mountjoy garda station last night questioned the stab suspect about his alleged involvement in the knife attack. Hutch has been subject to a number of attacks in the past year.

He was hospitalised in October after being assaulted and punched repeatedly in the face in the north inner city. That same month, his friend was rushed to hospital in a serious condition in hospital after being mowed down by a car, which was targeting Hutch.

Hutch was driven at as he walked along Sean McDermott Street. However, the car missed the 25-year-old and instead hit a bystander.

In June, the 25-year-old was treated for a suspected broken nose when he was attacked and headbutted by his brother, Alan, during a jail visit from a female relative.

Ross was assaulted in a city bookmakers last summer by the brother of an Irish soccer star, who is believed to be working with the Kinahan cartel.

