Under-12 hurling game in Waterford abandoned over abuse directed towards match official

An under-12 hurling game in Waterford was abandoned on Monday night due to what has been termed as abuse directed towards a match official, it has emerged.

The game commenced at 6.15pm on Monday evening last but was terminated prematurely after verbal abuse towards the referee.

In a statement issued to WLR FM radio station in Waterford city, the Waterford County Board said ‘’Waterford GAA can confirm that an under 12 game was prematurely terminated on Monday September 26th and the matter is now being dealt with by the Bord Na Nog Competitions Control committee. There will be no further comment at this time’’.

News of the controversy over abuse of match officials comes after recent cases in Roscommon, Wexford, Mayo and Kerry. Earlier this week, Wexford GAA referees voted not to go on strike, but to ask all clubs to take part in a workshop on their conduct towards match officials.

Speaking about recent attacks on referees, new Waterford senior hurling boss Davy Fitzgerald said ‘’We can’t tolerate hitting anybody, any official in the GAA whether they get something really wrong, really right, there is no room for it. My feeling is the GAA are going to have to be very hard-handed in how they deal with this."

Speaking about the spike in such acts against referees Minister for Sport Jack Chambers said: “We’re shocked by the number of instances in the last couple of weeks and there should be no threatening or abusive behaviour against any match official, in any code. We have asked Sport Ireland to engage with all of the governing bodies in sport.”

The Waterford county board have not confirmed where the match took place, or the teams involved.